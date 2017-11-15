Students start ‘inspiration wall’ in school restroom

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WSAV) — Messages scrawled on bathroom walls are typically mischievous or even abusive, but a school in Florida is encouraging it.

It all started with a depressed student whose plea for help was answered with words of hope from her fellow classmates at Palm Bay Prep Academy.

“A young lady, middle school student, was in distress and wrote that she was very unhappy from that,” says Kathleen Fontaine, Palm Bay Principal. “All around her message, there were positive messages.”

Messages like “stay cool,” “you’re loved” and “be strong” fill the walls of the last stall in the women’s restroom.

Usually the school paints over any graffiti on the bathroom walls and around the school, but this is an exception.

“They asked if we could leave it up and if it could be an inspirational wall,” Fontaine explains, adding, “I said, ‘let’s try it.'”

The inspiration wall, also known as ‘The Happy Place Stall’ has been flooded with positive comments from students hoping to make a difference.

“It was something that they were apart of, that they could change people’s lives and could make them happy and feel a little bit better about themselves,” says Angela Schmidt, a curriculum counselor.

Administrators say they will monitor the messages, and as long as they stay positive, they will allow students to keep writing and expanding the wall.

If you or someone you know needs help, visit this page for crisis hotline information.