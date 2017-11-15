Statesboro Police arrest 2 men suspected of drug charges at Walmart

Related Coverage Statesboro Police say rumors of armed gunman at Walmart are false

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department arrested two suspects on drug charges at a local Walmart Supercenter on Northside Drive East.

According to police, on Nov. 13 at 8:10 p.m., Statesboro police responded to the Walmart regarding suspected drug activity.

The report says one suspect, Marcus Austin of Metter, attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly stopped and taken into custody by officers of the Statesboro Police Department.

The suspects were transported to the Bulloch County Jail to await further court action.

Police arrested Austin, 38, and charged him with sale and possession of cocaine and obstructing a police officer.

They also arrested Bobby Wayne Daw, 42, of Statesboro and charged him with one count of possession of cocaine.

Anyone with information concerning this case should contact the Statesboro Police Department at 912-764-9911.

You may also anonymously submit information to www.tipsoft.com or texti a tip to “TIPSSPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information is strictly confidential.