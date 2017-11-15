SSU, City of Savannah host recycling day event on Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University and the City of Savannah will host a recycling day event on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Residents can bring their paper, plastic, glass and cooking grease to recycle. Bring items to the SSU campus, in front of Tiger Arena from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

De’Anna Franklin, environmental compliance inspector for the City of Savannah, underlines the importance of recycling cooking oil and grease.

“The City of Savannah annually experiences over 80 overflows within communities due to grease blockages. It can cause adverse health effects and can be detrimental to the Savannah River. Public education is necessary to assist in preserving the environment from hazards and remain sustainable for future generations.”

Sue Ebanks, Ph.D., associate professor of environmental sciences, wants this to be the first of many cooperative events with city services.

“This activity focuses on keeping grease and oils out of our drains and is in alignment with our community efforts to reduce negative impacts on the environment. The environmental science program at SSU will continue to promote collaborations with the city in its efforts to keep Savannah beautiful.”