Police seek 2 men accused of stealing from cash register at Walmart on Ogeechee Rd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Metro’s West Chatham detectives are seeking information on a duo who stole cash from a register at Walmart on Nov. 7.

According to police, one black male dressed in a camouflage jacket went behind the counter in the sporting goods section of Walmart, 6000 Ogeechee Road, around 4 p.m. Nov. 7 and pried open the cash register.

Another black male in a darker color jacket stood nearby. They left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The duo is suspected of hitting several other stores in surrounding cities around this date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at the West Chatham Precinct at (912) 652-6560. Information can also be sent anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.