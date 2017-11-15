Open Enrollment: What you need to know now

Healthcare: it’s been all over the news for months and now we are right in the middle of the open enrollment period.

So, what exactly do you need to know to make sure that you and your family will be covered?

The President and CEO of Web Benefits Design, Bethany Schenk, joined us at the table on Wednesday to help us better understand the current state of healthcare and coverage and the most important things you need to know today, like:

-What has changed (if anything) about the Affordable Care Act?

-What are Republicans trying to change about?

-What if I have Medicaid or Medicare? What should I do during open enrollment?

-How long do I have to sign up?

-If I don’t get insurance through my employer, where can I sign up?

Click ‘Play’ to hear the answers to these questions and more.

Schenk has more than 22 years of industry experience in healthcare, benefits, and information technology industries.

