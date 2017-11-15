UPDATE: Northern California gunman’s wife found dead, buried under floor

RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. (NBC News) — Authorities investigating the shooting rampage Tuesday in rural Northern California found the body of the suspected shooter’s wife beneath the floorboards of their home.

The grim discovery of Kevin Neal’s wife came after he shot and killed four others and wounded 10 in a series of shootings around the rural town.

“We were looking for his wife, couldn’t find her yesterday,” Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said. “We located her dead body concealed under the floor of the residence.”

Johnston, who did not identify Neal’s wife by name, said they believe she was killed on Monday after suffering from several gunshot wounds.

“We are confident he murdered her, shot her… literally put her body in the floor, covered it up,” Johnston said.

When asked about a possible motive, Johnston said, “I think he had a desire to kill as many people as he could.”

Neal killed four people and targeted an elementary school before his shooting spree came to an end when two police officers fatally shot him.