Multi-agency drug bust nets 14 arrests in Beaufort Co., surrounding areas

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — As a result of a multi-agency criminal investigation, several search warrants were conducted this morning, netting 14 arrests in Beaufort County and surrounding areas.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, this investigation has spanned over several years into the distribution of cocaine, crack cocaine and opiates.

The following law enforcement agencies were involved in the operation: Beaufort County, Jasper County and Hampton County Sheriff’s Offices, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The agencies recovered a variety of illegal drugs, firearms, and vehicles during the search warrant, most of which will accompany the federal cases.

Two subjects were charged by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigators during the search warrants.

Cassandra Green, 54, was arrested at her residence at Christopher Drive on Hilton Head Island. She was charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine.

Joseph Walters, 61, was also arrested on Hilton Head Island at his Gumtree Road residence and charged with the following: three counts of sale and distribution of crack cocaine, three counts of sale and distribution of crack cocaine within ½ mile of a school, one count of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine within ½ mile of a school.

Green and Walters were transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated. The other 12 subjects were taken into custody by federal agents on federal charges.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing.