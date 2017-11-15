Meteorologist Lee Haywood visits Snelson-Golden Middle School in Hinesville

Storm Team 3 meteorologist Lee Haywood visited the 6th grade classes at Snelson-Golden Middle School this past Wednesday.

He talked to 75 students about weather… climate and the atmosphere and answered their questions. They asked about thunderstorms and tornadoes and were well versed on the water cycle.

The students had been studying weather for the past couple of weeks in class and this was a nice culmination to their studies.

Also in attendance were the 6th grade teachers… principal Roland Van Horn and also interim Liberty county school district superintendent Franklin Perry.

If you would like to visit WSAV or schedule a visit to your school by a meteorologist… just email us at weather@wsav.com