Listen: Robocall impersonates Washington Post reporter to get dirt on Roy Moore

CREOLA, Ala. — Another development involving the race for U.S. senate in Alabama. One man has received a robocall claiming to be from the Washington Post seeking more dirt on Roy Moore.

It’s the last thing the pastor of this small Creola church expected to find in his voice mail.

Pastor Al Moore says, like many of us, he usually doesn’t answer calls on his cell phone from strange or private numbers–no different with this one, until he checked the message.

Phone message: “Hi, this is Bernie Bernstein, I’m a reporter for the Washington Post calling to find out if anyone at this address is a female between the ages of 54 to 57 years old willing to make damaging remarks about candidate Roy Moore for a reward of between $5,000 and $7,000 dollars. We will not be fully investigating these claims however we will make a written report. I can be reached by email at albernstein@washingtonpost.com, thank you.”

The pastor said he sent a response to the email address.

It said “un-deliverable.”

Right now Pastor Moore says he can only speculate the purpose of the robocall.

“Well, my first thought–someone from the opposite campaign trying to do more damage.”

John Rogers with the Roy Moore campaign said it’s the first he’s heard of robocalls seeking more damaging information on Moore. It remains to be seen how many others in the state may have gotten such a call and who they might be coming from.

The reporter covering the story also searched but could not find a reporter for the Washington Post named Bernie or Al Bernstein.

Washington Post has released a statement on the robocalls. It says, “The call’s description of our reporting methods bears no relationship to reality. We are shocked and appalled that anyone would stoop to this level to discredit real journalism.”