Flu Season Is Here, and Proven Deadly

It’s a sign of the season. Not Christmas music, its folks suffering from the flu.

While it’s still early, this year it has already proven deadly in South Carolina.

Someone from the Upstate died of flu-related complications in the last week.

That’s not the only person fighting the flu..

10 people in South Carolina were hospitalized last week, two of those at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Both of those people were over 70.

Overall while this year has been “mild” according to doctors. There are still concerns, especially for senior citizens and young children.

Those are the two groups who can be most affected, and most at risk for dangerous symptoms.

“if you see fevers that are very high, 103-104 a lot of muscle aches a body chaes, diharrea. symptoms where you feel like you are being run over by a train,” explains Dr. Alejandro Garcia Salas of Beaufort Memorial Hospital

“Usually when we see deaths from the flu we have some other type of issue. Diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure so there’s a lot of different factors you have to look into, so thats why its so important to get your flu shot.”

“Essentially the flu vaccine is just antibodies, it creates anti bodies in your system that help you fight against the flu vaccine we give you. It builds up better immune system,”

Dr. Salas recommends everyone, young, old and in between get a flu shot.

It helps build up anti-bodies and you immune system so you can fight the actual virus.

But if you are still struggling, your best bet is to stay out of work. So you don’t pass it on to anyone else.

Take over the counter or prescription drugs.. drink liquids and get to bed so you can get back on your feet faster and healthier.