Detectives investigate shooting after man arrives at hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are investigating a possible shooting after a man arrived at the hospital saying he was robbed and wounded late Tuesday night.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department, Jamel Kirkland, 39, arrived at the hospital around 10:30 p.m. with a non-life threatening injury.

Kirkland told detectives he was walking near E. 48th Street and Waters Avenue when he was robbed and shot.

Metro Violent Crimes detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at the SCMPD tip line at 912-525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and a cash reward may be available.