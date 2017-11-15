Crisis Hotline Information

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation and needs help, here are some resources for you — available for free, 24/7:

Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673

Crisis Text Line 24/7: Text 741741

Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Local resources available:

Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire: 912-233-7273 | Website

Safe Shelter Savannah: 912-629-8888 | Website

SC Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault: 803-256-2900 | Website