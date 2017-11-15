Beaufort County deputies looking for suspect accused of forgery at Publix

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a woman who allegedly used a fraudulent check to purchase $200 worth of gift cards. The incident occurred at 3 p.m. on Aug. 14 at Publix, 45 Pembroke Drive, on Hilton Head Island.

If you have any information about this individual, contact Cpl. R. Allmann at 843-255-3309 or call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Please reference Case 17S204957.

You can also remain anonymous and earn a reward when you contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).