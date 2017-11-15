Accident shuts down I-16 eastbound in Bloomingdale

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) — Eastbound traffic on I-16 near mile 152 is closed due to an accident involving two vehicles.

Traffic is being rerouted onto the Bloomingdale Rd. ramp. Emergency officials say the roadway will be shut down for the next few hours.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes into Chatham County.

Officials say someone has been injured in the accident. No further information was immediately available.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

This story is developing. Stay with News 3 for further information.

