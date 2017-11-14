Zunzi’s partners with March of Dimes for Prematurity Awareness Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every minute a child is born prematurely in the United States. This month people are raising awareness across the country to help save those precious lives.

Zunzi’s, a popular South African-inspired eatery, is teaming up with the March of Dimes for Prematurity Awareness Month.

Tonight they donated a percentage of meals sold to the organization.

“One of the things we do to get involved in the community is fundraising night,” says Chris Smith, owner of Zunzi’s. “We get a lot of people that are interested in us donating, but we try to align ourselves with different programs in the community and March of Dimes was very gracious and was happy to do a fundraiser with us.”

You can also support March of Dimes this Friday for World Prematurity Day. Simply wear your favorite pair of blue jeans to work or school and collect a small donation for the organization.

Share your photos using #WorldPrematurityDay and be sure to tag your city.