Video: Jimmy Fallon makes emotional return to ‘Tonight Show’ after mom’s death

NEW YORK (NBC) — “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon returned to his show Monday night after missing the previous week following the death of his mother, Gloria.

She passed away in a New York City hospital on November 4th at the age of 68.

Fallon choked with emotion as he made his first public comments about her death early in last night’s show.

“Guys, as some of you know, my mother Gloria passed away recently. and I cancelled our shows last week to be with my family and make arrangements. She was the best audience. She was the one I was always trying to make laugh, and was such a fan of the show and everything I did. When we were little, my mom would walk us to the store, me and my sister, and we would hold hands. She would squeeze my hands three times and say, ‘I love you’. And I would squeeze back, ‘I love you too.’ And, last week, I was in the hospital, and I saw her and I squeezed her hand and said, ‘I love you,’ and I just knew we were in trouble. But I feel so grateful to be able to do this every single night and I’m so appreciative of all the support from all of you that my family received over the past week. We’re going to continue to work really hard to bring some light and some laughter into the world. Thank you for watching. Thank you for helping me and my family recover from this loss. Mom, I’ll never stop trying to make you laugh. I love you.”