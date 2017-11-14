Video: Florida man fights for ’emotional support squirrel’

(WFLA) A Florida man is fighting to keep his emotional support squirrel, and facing possible eviction from his Clearwater Beach condominium as a result.

Ryan Boylan and Brutis are inseparable.

He rescued her last year after Hurricane Matthew.

“Ever since then I mean, oh my God, I can’t imagine not being around her,” said Boylan.

But he could lose her.

Property management at Island Walk Condominiums discovered Brutis back in April when she was chased up a tree by a dog.

According to a complaint filed by the condo association to Boylan and the condo owner, exotic animals are not allowed.

