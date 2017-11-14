Video: Donald Trump, Jr. admits contact with WikiLeaks during 2016 presidential campaign

Donald Trump Jr
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017, file photo, Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a fundraiser for Faulkner University in Montgomery, Ala. President Donald Trump’s son communicated with the Twitter account behind WikiLeaks, exchanging direct messages during the 2016 election about leaked emails from Democrat Hillary Clinton’s campaign and other issues of interest to the group, according to a report from The Atlantic. The report details several direct messages between WikiLeaks and Donald Trump Jr., including requests to push out Tweets highlighting the website’s work. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

(NBC News) — President Trump is headed back to Washington after a 12 day trip to Asia.

The president returns to a new report from the Atlantic that Donald Trump Jr. had an ongoing correspondence with WikiLeaks during the campaign.

Donald Trump Jr. admitted to being in contact with WikiLeaks by releasing a series of direct messages, beginning in September of 2016, exchanged between him and the website on Twitter Monday, just hours after the initial report.

The messages show Trump Jr. responding three times to WikiLeaks, including one time where he agreed to “ask around” about a political action committee Wikileaks had mentioned.

The direct messages were part of thousands of documents turned over to congressional committees investigating Russian intervention during the 2016 election, according to Trump Jr.’s lawyer.

In a statement overnight, Trump Jr.’s attorney said they have “no concerns,” and Vice President Pence’s office said he knew nothing about it.

