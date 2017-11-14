Video: Bus driver, good Samaritans help evacuate kids after fiery crash in Georgia

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CNN/WSB) –A school bus driver in Georgia helped save middle school students from a fiery crash last week.

For the first time, we’re seeing video of what happened inside a Douglas County school bus when it was hit by a truck and caught fire.

Shuronda Crawford-Richardson, the bus driver, said, “All of them are my babies, I treat them like my own.”

Crawford-Richardson says her first concern was the Turner Middle School students.

The bus was hit Friday while sitting at the corner of Maxham and Old Alabama Road.

“The bus actually went over. We thought it was going to roll, and I could only think about the children because I didn’t have time to even warn them or tell them that this was happening. It just happened.”

But she did check on them right away.

“I got up, checked on the kids again, and that’s when noticed that we seen smoke. I didn’t think it was that bad, but it just got worse.”

She saw smoke and so did a few good Samaritans who stopped to help.

“The bus was definitely on fire so I told the kids to run.”

Crawford-Richardson is calling the kids heroes for following directions. She is just relieved her babies all made it off the bus safely.

“I’m just grateful, happy that things turned out as well as it did.”

Everyone escaped uninjured.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or if the truck driver will be charged.