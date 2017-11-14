Thousands participate in Savannah survey regarding future of its Confederate Memorial

SAVANNAH, Ga. – After seeking insight from the Savannah community and beyond, the fate of the Confederate Memorial in Forsyth Park is now moving one step closer to a decision.

The City of Savannah put together a Confederate Memorial Task Force to analyze and debate in order to present Savannah City Council and Mayor Eddie DeLoach with a recommendation for the future of the monument.

The survey gave people a chance to tell where they were from Savannah or not, and selected one of four choices for the monument: Do no change, Relocate, Modify and Add Interpretive Signage. There was also an additional comments section.

People were able to submit their input until Monday, November 13, at 5:00 p.m.

The total tally for feedback was as follows:

17 letters

181 emails

4,839 online survey responses

TOTAL: 5,037

Now those responses are handed over to the task force.

The Task Force is comprised of 7 members:

Daniel Carey, President & CEO, Historic Savannah Foundation

Christy Crisp, Director of Programs, Georgia Historical Society

Dr. Stan Deaton, Senior Historian, Georgia Historical Society

Vaughnette Goode-Walker, Historian and Tour Guide, Footprints of Savannah

Ellen Harris, Director, Historic Preservation & Urban Planning, Chatham-Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission

Dr. Amir Jamal Toure, Historian and Tour Guide, Day Clean Journeys and Geechee Kunda

Dr. Robin Williams, Chair, Department of Architectural History, Savannah College of Art & Design

Dr. Jamal Toure spoke its previous meetings.

“We have a duty to make sure we are stewards of history, custodians of history , of culture, those are the people who you have,” he said.”Savannah has led the charge with regards to interpreting history. And that’s why the people who are on the committee are those who have been a part of that charge not the one’s who have been biased because for too long we’ve been dealing with American mythology not history.”

The group says it is going to present its recommendation to Savannah City Council and Mayor Eddie DeLoach by early December. Toure believes that it is enough time to go through the thousands of responses.

Toure says he believe the recommendation will satisfy all parties involved, but says it won’t be the end of the conversation.

“There may be generations that down the road that may alter it also so with regards what to be done and when I say alter, I don’t say physically, but we’re saying add to it, augment to it, so again we see a fuller view of the story,” Toure said.

The task force is set to meet this week to being reading the responses of the feedback survey and correspondence.