STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro Police released a statement Monday night stating that rumors regarding an armed gunman at Walmart are false. The claims were reported on social media.
Officers of the Statesboro Police Department did arrest a suspect on drug related charges at that location Monday evening, but the suspect was not armed.
Police say there is no danger to the public regarding this incident.
Statesboro Police say rumors of armed gunman at Walmart are false
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro Police released a statement Monday night stating that rumors regarding an armed gunman at Walmart are false. The claims were reported on social media.