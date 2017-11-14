Statesboro Police say rumors of armed gunman at Walmart are false

Published: Updated:

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro Police released a statement Monday night stating that rumors regarding an armed gunman at Walmart are false. The claims were reported on social media.
Officers of the Statesboro Police Department did arrest a suspect on drug related charges at that location Monday evening, but the suspect was not armed.
Police say there is no danger to the public regarding this incident.

