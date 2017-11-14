Salvation Army rings in the season with Red Kettle Campaign

By Published: Updated:

You may see these familiar red kettles at your local stores every year, but did you know it’s been a tradition since 1901?

The Red Kettle Campaign began in San Francisco over a century ago as a way to raise money for holiday dinners.

Now, the campaign is available throughout the country, with opportunities to give online too.

Major Phil Swyers from The Salvation Army stopped by today to let us know how you can give back this holiday season.

Of course, the red kettles will be available at stores near you, but you can also volunteer to be a bell ringer.

“Actually, ‘volunteer’ is my favorite word,” Maj. Swyers says. “We do not exist without volunteers.”

For more information on volunteering & The Salvation Army, visit their website here.

 

