PHOTOS: Official South Carolina Christmas tree arrives

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – South Carolina’s official Christmas tree arrived at the state house in Columbia Monday morning.

This year’s tree is a 35-foot tall white fir and comes all the way from Swanton, Maryland.

The Columbia Garden Club got the state’s Christmas tree from Pinetum Christmas Tree Farm, whose owners consider South Carolina their second home.

Over 1,300 LED lights and 900 ornaments will decorate the tree in the coming days.

The tree will stay dark until the 51st Annual Governor’s Carolighting on Monday, November 27th.

The event brings South Carolinians together for caroling and the tree lighting, which will take place on the north lawn of the state house.

