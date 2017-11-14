Photo of cashier helping nervous man count change goes viral

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (NBC News) – A Mississippi woman witnessed an act of kindness when she was checking out at lunch, and the story has gone viral.

Spring Herbison Bowlin wrote on Facebook that the man in line in front of her at Walmart looked back and apologized when he was told his total.

The man began taking fistfuls of change out of his pockets.

“He miscounts and starts to get flustered. Gives me a muttered, ‘I’m so sorry.’ His hands and voice are shaking,” she wrote.

That’s when the cashier took his hands and dumped all of the change on the counter.

“This is not a problem, honey. We will do this together,” the cashier said.

Bowlin wrote that the man continued to apologize as both she and the cashier assured him it was OK.

When he walked away, Bowlin thanked the cashier for being so patient.

“She shakes her head and replies, ‘You shouldn’t have to thank me, baby. What’s wrong with our world is we’ve forgotten how to love one another,'” the post reads.

The photo and story have gone viral, being shared more than 30,000 times.