Operation Safe Holiday: Don’t let fires extinguish your fun

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — From Christmas trees to deep-fried turkeys, some of our favorite holiday traditions come with a risk.

A pot on the stove may seem like a small hazard, but if left unattended for just a few moments it can start a blaze.

“Fire can double in size from 18-30 seconds,” Lt. Daniel Byrne with Burton Fire explains. “So a small kitchen fire, if not handled the way we showed today, could quickly engulf a room.”

To prevent fires from ruining your holiday fun, experts say preparation is the key. Taking simple steps — like learning the best way to use your fire extinguisher — can stop danger before it spreads.

Tune in to News 3 on-air or online at 6 p.m. for the full Operation: Safe Holiday report.