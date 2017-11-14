Metro detectives seek information in shooting investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Detectives are investigating a shooting incident after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to the Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to Memorial University Medical Center around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.

Police say Jamie Ellis, 18, was being treated for a non-life-threatening wound. He was uncooperative with detectives.

Metro’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating further into the shooting incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at the SCMPD tip line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.