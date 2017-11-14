Howard Family Dental gears up for 9th Free Dental Day

This Friday, November 17, Howard Family Dental is giving back to the Pooler community with their 9th Free Dental Day.

Last year staff volunteered their time to see around 225 patients — a cost of around $65,000 in dental services.

One of three services will be offered at Free Dental Day this year: a filling, extraction or teeth cleaning.

Numbers will be handed out on a first come, first served basis starting at 6:30 a.m.

Adults and children are welcome the event at the Pooler location (91 Brighton Drive).