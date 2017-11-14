Holiday shopping on a budget: Giving gifts without breaking the bank

Santa’s making a list and checking it twice—he’s going to find out who’s naughty or nice!

(And he’s not the only one!) In fact, according to a Coinstar holiday gift giving survey of 2,000 thousand adults, 68% of them said they would give a lump of coal to someone on their holiday list…and in most cases, it’s a family member.

But it’s not because they’ve been ‘naughty’, it’s because many shoppers are trying to be more budget conscious this year.

Justine Santaniello, Lifestyle and Trends Expert, joined the conversation on Tuesday to share some tips to help you stay on budget while still giving your family and friends will love!

What are you waiting for? Get out your pen and notepad and click ‘play’– (You’ll want to hear this!)