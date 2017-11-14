Fourth person dead in Tampa neighborhood in possible serial spree

TAMPA, Fla. (NBC News) – A Florida man walking to church to feed the homeless is believed to be the fourth victim of a serial killer shooting spree in a Tampa neighborhood.

Tampa Police found the body of Ronald Felton, 60, in a street early Tuesday morning. They say he was shot “for no apparent reason”

The crime scene is just a few blocks away from a memorial honoring three people who were also shot and killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood.

A spokesman for the Tampa Police Department, Officer Steve Hegarty, said it is not known if the shooting is connected to the three murders in October, but said it will be treated as such until authorities can rule it out.

Residents in the surrounding neighborhood were asked to stay inside this morning as police went door to door scouring for the shooting suspect.

“We need folks to think about everything they heard last night and everything they saw this morning,” Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn said during a news conference Tuesday morning. “We need to catch this killer before we have to notify one more family that their loved one is dead.”

A witness was able to provide a description of a suspect who is believed to have shot a man from behind, killing him as he crossed the street.

But officials urge anyone else to come forward with additional information. A $41,000 reward is being offered to anyone who has information leading to an arrest.