DEVELOPING: Multiple deaths at school shooting in rural Northern California

RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. (NBC News) — At least three people have been killed in a shooting at an elementary school, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Enloe Medical Center, three people were transported by ground and one by helicopter. They can confirm that three of them were children and one of them was an adult.

Officials say there are multiple crime scenes in the remote area of northern California. The sheriff’s office confirms that at least three people are dead, including the suspected shooter.

“We have about 100 law enforcement personnel in Rancho Tehama right now with multiple, multiple scenes. I can think of at least five scenes that I’ve been told about,” says Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston. “So we are spread thin, but we have a lot of resources right now, you can see that we are still requesting ambulances. And we’re still doing our work.”

Johnston also says “a number of students” have been medevaced, the school has been cleared and the students there are in a safe location.

KNVN, the local NBC station, reports the shootings started at a home and the shooter moved to the elementary school.

A roadblock is now preventing people from using the main road.

