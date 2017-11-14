Catching up with the ladies behind the scenes of Chicago Fire

CHICAGO, Ill.

Words can’t adequately describe the appreciation we have for the firefighters and paramedics that keep our communities safe here in the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry.

A few weeks ago, News 3’s Courtney Cole got the opportunity to hang out with some of our other favorite firefighters….we’re talking about the ones you watch every Thursday on WSAV—the crew of Chicago Fire.

Now she’s ready to give you a closer look at how some of our favorite ladies on the show, Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella Kidd) and Kara Killmer (Sylvie Brett), are holding it down at Firehouse 51!

She also had the opportunity to learn how to do a rescue with Joe Minoso (Joe Cruz)…was she able to hang in there?

You’ll have to press ‘play’ to find out!