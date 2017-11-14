Bulloch County school test scores are improving

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV)- Bulloch County schools are seeing improvement in their test scores.

The State of Georgia released the annual school rating and 8 out of 16 schools in Bulloch showed improvement from the previous years. Statesboro High School jumped 6 points over last year’s ranking.

The Superintendent of Schools says they will focus on improving the lower scoring schools in the district.

“If we can figure out how to work together as a community in preparing our students earlier, even when they are in second or third grades, I think we will see a huge gain in the success of our students,” said Charles Wilson. “And that will carry forward into middle and high.”

Those ratings are judged by the state’s annual College and Career Ready Performance Index.