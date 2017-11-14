Atlanta-based rapper, promoter reported missing in Alabama

The Associated Press Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Atlanta-based rapper and his cousin, a promoter, have been reported missing in Alabama.

News outlets reported this week that 29-year-old Edward Reeves, known as Bambino Gold, and 30-year-old Kendrick Stokes, known as Skooly Kee Da Tooly, were formally reported missing Nov. 7 and were last heard from on Nov. 5. The two originally hail from Montgomery and are longtime friends and cousins by marriage.

The two men were in Montgomery last weekend, and were last seen driving a white Honda CRV with a Georgia tag. The vehicle hasn’t been located.

Stokes’ mother, Felicia Stokes Webster, says police have obtained cellphone records for the men and are looking into leads.

