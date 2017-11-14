American Traditions Vocal Competition Gala to honor native Savannahian Kim Michael Polote

SAVANNAH, Ga.

There’s no question that the amount of talent that exists in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry is tremendous!

Each year, the American Traditions Vocal Competition celebrates that and they also use the birthday of a Savannah legend, Johnny Mercer, to help support the mission.

Mikki Sodergren, the Artistic Director of the organization, joined us at the table on Tuesday to tell us all what the ATC is doing to keep all styles of classic American music alive, their plans to collaborate with performers from New York City (and what that means for music in schools next year) -AND- their upcoming Johnny Mercer Birthday Gala coming up on November 16th.

Sodergren, a 2014 gold medal winner of the 2014 American Traditions Vocal Competition, also shares how she first learned music was her calling and gives us details on the very special Savannahian they’re honoring this year, Kim Michael Polote.

Press ‘Play’ to hear it all and more!

Details for the Gala are below.

Click here to learn more about the American Traditions Vocal Competition.