2 arrested on heroin trafficking charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A multi-agency effort led to the arrest of two individuals on heroin trafficking charges on Nov. 3.

The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotic Team, with the assistance of the Bloomingdale Police Department, conducted an interdiction operation on I-16.

During the operation, police conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2014 Acura MDX for having a cracked windshield.

The driver of the vehicle stopped for a Bloomingdale Police but fled before officers could make contact. The passenger was seen throwing something out of the window before the vehicle continued south on Bloomingdale Road from I-16.

Roughly a quarter of a mile from the initial stop, the driver then pulled over.

Lisa Delap, the driver of the vehicle and Jerry Echols, the passenger, were immediately escorted from the vehicle and detained.

Approximately 2.9 ounces of heroin were found at the spot where Echols was seen discarding an item out of the passenger window.

During a subsequent search, several items of evidentiary value were found in Delap’s vehicle.

Echols refused to cooperate with agents and was transported to the Chatham County Detention Center. Delap was transported to Counter Narcotics Team headquarters and gave a full confession to the trafficking of heroin.

After the interview, Delap was also transported to the Chatham County Detention Center.

Echols has also been charged with the trafficking of heroin. Additional charges for both individuals are pending.