12 new defendants named in hazing death of Penn State fraternity pledge

(NBC News) — New charges including involuntary manslaughter and hazing are being filed in the death of Penn State fraternity pledge Timothy Piazza.

Investigators say Piazza was forced to intake at least 18 drinks in 90 minutes as part of a hazing ritual carried out by the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

The charges come after a video police say was initially erased by a member of the fraternity while officers were inside their house was recovered.

Twelve new defendants were named Monday, joining 14 former fraternity members already charged in Piazza’s death.

“We are making holiday plans without our son Tim because of your actions…hazing needs to stop. There is just no place for it, a statement needs to be made,” said Timothy’s father, Tim Piazza.

This is the latest development in a string of fatal fraternity incidents and investigations at universities across the country.

Maxwell Gruver, an 18-year-old freshman at LSU, died after a drinking game at an LSU fraternity he was pledging, ten of his “brothers” face charges.

Andrew Coffey, a 20-year-old pledge at Florida State, died after an off-campus fraternity party.

After more than three dozen students at the University of Michigan were rushed to area hospitals, a student-led council has suspended all fraternity social activities amid allegations of hazing and sexual misconduct.

