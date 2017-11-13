VIDEO: TV interview interrupted by Iran earthquake

TEHRAN, Iran (NBC News) — A TV interview was interrupted by a powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake which shook the Iran-Iraq border region last night, Sunday, Nov. 12.

The powerful earthquake killed over 400 people, mainly in Iran.

A Rudaw TV reporter, based in Irbil, was conducting a live interview with a guest in Sulaymaniyah when both were interrupted by the quake.

The guest, who was visibly shaken by the tremors, could be seen abandoning the interview.

More than 1600 were injured in the mountainous region of Iran alone in the earthquake, which was centered 19 miles outside the Eastern Iraqi city of Halabja, according to the most recent measurements from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Baghdad government did not immediately give word on casualties in that country, though Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi issued a directive for the country’s civil defense teams and “related institutions” to respond to the natural disaster.