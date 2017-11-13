Tybee Island Police receiving few tips, one month following hit and run

Tybee Island (WSAV)

It’s been nearly a month since a Tybee Island business owner was found lying in the middle of highway 80 in the middle of the night.

So far, police have received very few tips about the hit and run accident.

Now, investigators are hoping a new billboard near the site of the accident will attract some attention.

Dillon Patel’s family hopes $5,000 in reward money will encourage someone to come forward with information about the case.

It was after midnight on October 15 that a passerby found Patel lying in the middle of Highway 80 near the Lazaretto Creek Bridge.

He was last seen at a local restaurant about a mile away from where he was found. Police aren’t sure if Patel was walking or if someone gave him a ride. But, he was badly injured — broken ribs and a skull fracture. And, now police say he remembers very little about what happened that night.

“He doesn’t remember being out there or how he even got that way. We received at least two tips and after following through and investigating they did not pan out to anything,” says Sgt. Erica Coreno, with Tybee Island Police.

Patel is out of the hospital and still recovering from his injuries.

If you have information about this case, call Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.