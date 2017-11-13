St. Joseph’s/Chandler Cancer Center to open in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) —People in Bluffton will soon have more healthcare choices. This is all thanks to St. Joseph’s/Chandler expansion at Buckwalter Place.

The expansion will consist of facility that is 40,000 square feet and will be able to accommodate the growing population of Bluffton. Evan many patients of St. Joseph’s/Chandler will be able to do advanced cancer treatments, which are currently offered only in Savannah.

“The population is so large that they need to have it right closer to home,” said CEO and President of St. Joseph’s/Chandler Paul Hinchey. “And that’s why we are bringing in all of this advanced care here like radiation oncology, linear accelerator, brachytherapy, and medical infusion; so they can get, for this population, the oncology closer to home. So we can keep them all healthy.”

The project will be built in two phases over the next six years and cost 22 million dollars. It is expected to bring 63 jobs in the Bluffton area.