SC Business: Dubai Air Show opens with Emirates’ $15.1B Boeing buy

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Long-haul carrier Emirates says it will buy 40 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners in a deal worth some $15.1 billion.

President Donald Trump has touted the plane’s sales as a job creator in America during a trip to a South Carolina plant.

The airline made the announcement Sunday at the start of the biennial Dubai Air Show.

The deal appeared to surprise Boeing’s archrival Airbus, whose staff had attended a long-delayed news conference and left the room just moments before the announcement.

The twin-engine 787-10, however, has been a focus of Trump since he came into office. In February, he visited the Boeing plant in North Charleston, South Carolina, which manufactures the carbon-fiber, 330-seat plane Trump described as “an amazing piece of art.”