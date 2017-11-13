S. Korea says N. Koreans shot soldier as he defected to South

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this April 24, 2013, file photo, North Korean soldiers stand on steps overlooking the border village of Panmunjom, North Korea, which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War. South Korea said on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, that North Korean soldiers shot at and injured a fellow soldier who was crossing the border village to try to defect to the South. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the injured North Korean was being taken to a hospital after crossing the border village of Panmunjom. Defections are rare by that route. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – South Korea says North Korean soldiers shot at and injured a fellow soldier who was crossing a border village to defect to the South.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says in a statement the North Korean soldier was being taken to a hospital after crossing the border village of Panmunjom on Monday.

It’s rare for a North Korean soldier to defect via Panmunjom and be shot by fellow North Korean soldiers.

It wasn’t known how serious the soldier’s injury was.

About 30,000 North Koreans have defected to South Korea since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, but most of them travel through China.

