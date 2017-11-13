Powerful earthquake on Iran-Iraq border kills more than 140

The Associated Press Published:
People stand in the street after feeling aftershocks from an earthquake in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. The deadly earthquake hit the region along the border between Iran and Iraq on Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered 19 miles (31 kilometers) outside the eastern Iraqi city of Halabja. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iranian state media say that a powerful earthquake that shook the Iran-Iraq border late on Sunday has killed more than 140 people and injured 860 in Iran alone.

IRAQ IRAN QUAKE
Map locates Epicenter of quake.; 1c x 3 inches; 46.5 mm x 76 mm;

The Baghdad government has not immediately given word on damage or casualties in that country.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.3 quake was centered outside the eastern Iraqi city of Halabja. It struck at a depth of 23.2 kilometers (14.4 miles), a shallow depth that can have broader damage. Magnitude 7 earthquakes are capable of widespread, heavy damage.

The quake was felt as far west as the Mediterranean coast. Its worst damage appeared to be in Iran’s western Kermanshah province, which sits in the Zagros Mountains that divide Iran and Iraq.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s