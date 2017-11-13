PETA offers reward for info in puppy-burning case

Related Coverage Police release body cam video from burned puppy rescue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on two teens allegedly involved in a puppy-burning case.

Police have yet to determine who is responsible for abandoning and burning the dog, prompting PETA to offer a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of the person(s) responsible this crime.

“Somebody out there knows something about where this puppy came from and how she ended up burned in a trash can,” says PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA urges anyone with information about this dog or the reported young people who fled the scene to come forward immediately so that whoever is responsible for her abuse can be held responsible.”

Just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, a security guard officer saw two juveniles pulling a smoky trash can around a building on the 600 block of East Lathrop Ave.

The teens ran away from the trash can and the security guard immediately called 911.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived at the scene and found a puppy inside of the trash can.

The puppy, now named Phoenix, was transported to Savannah Animal Care for treatment.

Phoenix is recovering from her injuries, which includes smoke inhalation, burns on her ears with melted plastic on her fur and feet.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call SCMPD at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.