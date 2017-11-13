One hospitalized, 4 arrested in fight at Chuck E. Cheese

ATHENS, Ga. (CNN) — Several people were arrested after a brawl outside a chuck e. cheese in Georgia.

It all started when a child knocked over another child.

Richard Elliot reports.

Body cam video shows Athens Clarke County Police Officers arrive at the Atlanta Highway Chuck E. Cheese after they got calls about a big brawl there.

When they say parents refused to comply with their orders, they put some in handcuffs.

Some faces were blurred to hide facial injuries.

Epifanio Rodriguez, the Athens Clarke County Police Spokesman said, “So our officers did exactly what they were supposed to do.”

Rodriguez went over what they say happened.

Investigators say a child toppled over another child, and when there was no apology, two sets of parents started fighting.

They arrested Kristen McCartt, Sara Gibbs, Adidas Whitehead and another woman and charged them all with misdemeanor public fighting.

Rodriguez added, “I can understand that when we’re dealing with our children, that sometimes emotions can get a little hot, but as adults I think we have to be able to control those emotions and be able to understand that fighting at a Chuck E. Cheese in front of our children is probably not something that we would want to do as adults.”

Folks outside the restaurant agree.

Zan Roper said, “There are a lot of times that I’d like to just knock somebody in the head but you just can’t do that.”

One woman had an open wound under her left eye.

It was severe enough that she was taken to a hospital.