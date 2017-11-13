Oatland Island hosts annual Harvest Festival and Cane Grinding

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

An old time southern celebration returns to Oatland Island Wildlife Center this weekend. Saturday, November 18, join “Shirley” the mule and her friends for the traditional Harvest Festival and Cane Grinding.
The event is a fundraiser for the learning facility to help provide animal care and trail and habitat improvements.

