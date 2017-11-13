An old time southern celebration returns to Oatland Island Wildlife Center this weekend. Saturday, November 18, join “Shirley” the mule and her friends for the traditional Harvest Festival and Cane Grinding.
The event is a fundraiser for the learning facility to help provide animal care and trail and habitat improvements.
Oatland Island hosts annual Harvest Festival and Cane Grinding
An old time southern celebration returns to Oatland Island Wildlife Center this weekend. Saturday, November 18, join “Shirley” the mule and her friends for the traditional Harvest Festival and Cane Grinding.