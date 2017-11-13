Missing woman found in assisted-care facility can’t account for 42 years

MONTICELLO, N.Y. (AP) – The discovery of a New York woman missing for 42 years didn’t end the mystery.

Seventy-eight-year-old Flora Stevens was found last month in an assisted-care facility near Boston, about 250 miles from the Catskills town where the hotel maid disappeared in 1975.

Because she has dementia and no known living relatives, investigators have had a hard time piecing together exactly where she went and what she did all those years.

They have determined she has had a guardian since 1987 and spent at least part of the time since then in care facilities in New York, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. But they fear other details may be lost to the passage of time.

Sullivan County sheriff’s Detective Rich Morgan says, “Most of the secrets are locked inside of Flora.”