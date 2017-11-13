Man sought for questioning in Effingham Co. homicide

Related Coverage Police ID victim in fatal shooting in Effingham County

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) — Investigators are seeking information on the current whereabouts of a person of interest in an Effingham County homicide.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division is searching for Frank O’Neal Lang. Lang is 6’2” and weighs 250 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

According to ECSO, he is wanted for questioning in the shooting death of 22-year-old Cameron Edwards.

Deputies responded to the Goldwire Community Center on Stillwell Clyo Road on Sept. 24 in reference to a possible shooting incident. Upon arriving, they discovered that Edwards died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say at least two other people present suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were both treated and released.

Anyone with information on Lang’s whereabouts or additional information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers anonymously at 912-234-2020 or call ECSO at 912-754-3449 and ask for Investigator Bradley.