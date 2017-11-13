Georgia Tech student struck, killed on interstate connector

ATLANTA (NBC News) — A Georgia Tech student was struck and killed on the Downtown Connector Friday night.

Officials say 19-year-old Kaden Campbell was walking across the southbound lanes of I-85 at I-75 around 11 p.m. when he was hit by an SUV.

Campbell was found by police deceased at the scene.

According to 11 Alive news, the driver stayed on the scene and no charges are expected.

The Atlanta Police Department’s traffic unit is investigating the accident.

Campbell was a freshman at Georgia Tech where he was the vice president of student life and a pledge for Sigma Nu.

11 Alive reports that his mother, Patty Mills, said she talks to her son every day, including Friday around 7 p.m. on the night her son was killed.

She said “it would have never even crossed my mind” that it would be her last time speaking to him.

His death has left his parents deeply saddened, but confused as to why he was crossing the Interstate.

Mills said Campbell mentioned he was heading to a formal event when they last spoke, though she wasn’t sure if it was with the fraternity of the school.

The executive director of Sigma Nu, which Campbell was a pledge with, said the school’s chapter of the fraternity

Two services will be held for Campbell, one in Snellville and a second in St. Mary’s where the 19-year-old will be laid to rest.