GBI seeks Metter murder suspect

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is seeking a man wanted for murder charges in Candler County.

Akeem Ajima Lanier is wanted in connection with the shooting death of James Edward Butler Jr., 27 on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Byron Brown, 28, was also shot and is being treated in Savannah for his injuries.

Lanier is 29-years-old, 5’10’’ and 185 lbs. According to the GBI, he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding his location, you are urged to contact the GBI Region 5 Field Office 912-871-1121 or Metter Police Department 912-685-5437.