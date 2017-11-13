FEMA registration period for Irma assistance ends Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Registration for federal disaster assistance ends tomorrow for households and small business affected by Tropical Storm Irma.

Those in Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Coffee, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh can register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) until Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Registering is a very important first step to getting help. Once registered, FEMA federal grants, temporary housing, low-interest disaster SBA loans and other benefits may be available.

The quickest way to register is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA mobile app.

You can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TYY). Numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. Press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages.

SBA disaster loan assistance questions can be directed to the customer service center at 800-659-2955 or 800-877-8339 (TTY/TDD) or to disastercustomerservice@sba.com.

Even if you have applied to another agency or organization, you must register with FEMA to access federal disaster assistance.